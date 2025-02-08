New Telegraph

February 8, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 8, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Timini Egbuson Opens…

Timini Egbuson Opens Up On How He Feels Being Single

Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has set tongues wagging on social media with a shocking revelation about his feelings on being single.

New Telegraph reports that the movie star known for his flirtatious roles in movies made his intention known in a Question and Answer session with Zikokomag.

According to Timini, he is currently searching for love and feels bored with his bachelor life.

READ ALSO:

He said; “I am bored of being single, I need someone to watch movies with and just cuddle, not sex every time”

Reflecting on his sacrifice for love, Timini Egbuson revealed he was embarking on a seven-hour perilous journey to meet his ex in Igbinedion.

He added: “I went by road and the journey was actually very dangerous at the time”.

Watch him speak below:

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Anambra Police Arrest Man For Killing Brother
Read Next

TikTok removes over 2million videos in Nigeria
Share
Copy Link
×