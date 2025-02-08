Share

Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has set tongues wagging on social media with a shocking revelation about his feelings on being single.

New Telegraph reports that the movie star known for his flirtatious roles in movies made his intention known in a Question and Answer session with Zikokomag.

According to Timini, he is currently searching for love and feels bored with his bachelor life.

He said; “I am bored of being single, I need someone to watch movies with and just cuddle, not sex every time” Reflecting on his sacrifice for love, Timini Egbuson revealed he was embarking on a seven-hour perilous journey to meet his ex in Igbinedion. He added: “I went by road and the journey was actually very dangerous at the time”. Watch him speak below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

