Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has set tongues wagging on social media with a shocking revelation about his feelings on being single.
New Telegraph reports that the movie star known for his flirtatious roles in movies made his intention known in a Question and Answer session with Zikokomag.
According to Timini, he is currently searching for love and feels bored with his bachelor life.
He said; “I am bored of being single, I need someone to watch movies with and just cuddle, not sex every time”
Reflecting on his sacrifice for love, Timini Egbuson revealed he was embarking on a seven-hour perilous journey to meet his ex in Igbinedion.
He added: “I went by road and the journey was actually very dangerous at the time”.
Watch him speak below: