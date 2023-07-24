New Telegraph

July 24, 2023
Timini Egbuson Expresses Concern For BBNaija All Stars Housemates To Be Evicted First

Prominent Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has taken to her social media pages to express concern about the first  Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) BBNaija All Stars housemate to be evicted from the show.

After the show premiered on Sunday 23rd of July, fans nationwide roll out their opinions on all returning housemates from the different editions.

Timini, however, expressed concern for the housemates as he gave his own two cents, saying a heavy backlash will fall on the first housemate to be evicted.

Tweeting via his micro-blogging platform, the actor advised the housemate to relocate out of Nigeria so as to save their mental health from what is about to face them.

“First to commot might have to relocate sha .. because of the dragging.”

In agreement, Fans took to their social media platform to support his claims as they suggest who they expect it to be ranging from the least expected to the most anticipated housemate.

 

