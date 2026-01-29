Timini Egbuson Drops Trailer For Love And New Notes

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Timini Egbuson has unveiled the official trailer for his forthcoming romantic drama, “Love and New Notes”, ahead of its nationwide cinema release on February 13.

Announcing the development via his official Instagram page, Egbuson teased fans with hints of mystery and romance.

“Every house has its secrets…and love always finds a way out,” Timini wrote, confirming that the film will debut in cinemas across Nigeria on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

READ ALSO:

Directed by filmmaker Kayode Kasum, “Love and New Notes” features an ensemble cast that includes Sophie Alakija, Odunlade Adekola, Eniola Badmus and popular comedian Kamo State.

According to the trailer, the movie is set in 1984 Lagos and blends romance with social commentary, exploring love, ambition and complex relationships during a turbulent period marked by a sudden government-imposed currency change.

Timini Egbuson stars in the lead role as Boma, a young man struggling to find his footing amid economic uncertainty and emotional conflicts.

The newly released trailer hints at a compelling mix of romance, drama and suspense, set against the vibrant yet challenging backdrop of 1980s Lagos.

Produced by Muyi Banti, “Love and New Notes” adds to Timini’s growing portfolio as a producer, following his earlier work on the romantic drama “Reel Love”.

With its nostalgic setting and strong cast, the film is already generating buzz among Nollywood fans ahead of its cinema release.