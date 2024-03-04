Timini Egbuson Claps Back At Zubby Michael Over Comment On Buying Him

Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has clapped back at his colleague, Zubby Michael for claiming he’s the biggest actor in Africa, and could buy him.

It would be recalled that in the first episode of the Prime Video original reality show, ‘Ebuka Turns Up Africa’, Zubby Michael claimed to be the ‘biggest actor’ in Africa.

Reacting to the claims, Timini countered Zubby, arguing that he was not bigger than him.

In response, Zubby bragged about having the financial capacity to buy Timini.

However, the comment didn’t go down well with Timini, as he once again reacted to Zubby’s comment in another episode of the show, stating that Zubby didn’t know him enough to brag about having the financial resources to buy him.

Timini further said that Zubby and his fellow compatriots were in the habit of flaunting borrowed cars on social media platforms.

Timini said, “You don’t know shit about who I am. Because you have all this Igbo connect that you people will borrow each other’s cars and do all those things, you think you have seen me finish? What do you even know about me, bro?”