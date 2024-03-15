Timini Egbuson Announces Break From Acting

Popular Nigerian actor, Timini Egbuson, has announced his plan to take a break from the movie industry from next year.

The movie star made this shocking revelation while featuring in a recent podcast with content creator, Kamsi Nnamani.

Speaking during the interview, Egbuson revealed that despite his busy schedule, constantly moving from one set to another, he could get by with only six hours of sleep each day.

However, he acknowledged that it is now crucial for him to take a much-needed break.

Egbuson said, “I only rest when I go out at night. I only sleep five hours to six hours a day. And then keep the work going. But next year I’m going on a sabbatical.

“I have been acting for the past fourteen years consistently. There has never been a downtime or a time when I’m just chilling. And I did not say that with pride. I say that with all humility. It has just been God.”

Timini also shared details on how he started acting. According to him, he ventured into acting after following his sister, actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande, to movie sets, adding that he would initially go to sets to protect her, but then he fell in love with acting.