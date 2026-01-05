Timini, Dakore Egbuson Lose Father

Nollywood actor and film producer Timini Egbuson has announced the passing of his father, a development that has cast a shadow over the beginning of the new year for the popular screen star and his family.

Timini shared the heartbreaking news on Sunday, January 4, via his verified Instagram page, where he poured out his emotions in a brief but touching message.

Reflecting on the loss, the actor revealed that he had not anticipated starting the year on such a painful note, while also expressing a resolve to honour his late father’s memory through his actions and achievements.

The actor, who is the younger brother of Nollywood actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande, acknowledged that there were many unspoken words between them but assured that he would continue striving to make his father proud despite the profound sense of loss.

Following the announcement, messages of condolence and support flooded social media from colleagues, fans and well-wishers across the entertainment industry.

Several prominent Nollywood figures, including Funke Akindele, Uzee Usman, Kiekie, Gabriel Afolayan and Mercy Aigbe, publicly extended their sympathies to the Egbuson family, offering prayers and words of comfort during the difficult time.

The passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes, with many describing Timini and Dakore’s father as a source of inspiration whose legacy lives on through his children’s achievements.

As the family mourns, the Nollywood community continues to stand in solidarity with them, praying for strength and peace as they come to terms with the loss.