Timing Of Eagles’ Pay Strike Was Wrong –Eguavoen

Ex-international and current Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Augustine Eguavoen, has criticised the timing of the Super Eagles’ recent pay strike, saying it came at the wrong moment, just days before their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Playoff against Gabon in Rabat, Morocco.

Speaking ahead of today’s encounter, Eguavoen said he understands the players’ frustrations over unpaid bonuses but believes the protest should not have happened so close to such an important game.

“The timing of the strike was wrong. They might have had their reasons, but the timing was not the best. Having said that, I have faith in them to rise to the occasion and do the business on Thursday, and afterwards, on Sunday.”

The Super Eagles had boycotted training earlier in the week to protest unpaid bonuses and allowances owed by the NFF.