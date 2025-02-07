Timi Of Ede to Honour Outstanding Leaders At 70th Birthday

Share

In recognition of outstanding leadership, dedication to community development, and selfless service, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr Munirudeen Adesola Lawal Laminisa I, the Timi of Edeland, will confer honorary chieftaincy titles on distinguished individuals as part of activities marking his 70th birthday celebration.

At a press conference held on Friday, February 7, 2025, High Chief Engr. Lateef Olatunji Lawal, the Babasanya of Ede, outlined the significance of the honorary titles, emphasizing that they are being bestowed upon men and women who have made significant contributions to governance, business, humanitarian efforts, and community advancement.

He noted that the honorary chieftaincy award ceremony will take place on February 14, 2025, and will be one of the major highlights of the Platinum Royal Birthday celebration of the monarch.

According to him, the selected recipients have demonstrated exceptional commitment to the welfare of the people, infrastructural development, and the promotion of peace and stability.

Beyond the chieftaincy conferment, several other activities have been lined up to celebrate the life and achievements of Baba Timi.

The events will begin with an interfaith prayer session on February 12, bringing together religious leaders and faithful from different backgrounds to offer prayers for the king and the land of Ede.

On February 13, there will be a health talk and a visit to an orphanage, reflecting the monarch’s commitment to health awareness and social welfare.

The honorary chieftaincy event on February 14 will then be followed by the grand finale on February 15, which will feature a royal celebration with cultural displays, tributes, and entertainment.

The organizing committee has called on the media to actively participate in covering and disseminating news about the events to ensure wider public awareness.

They also encouraged the people of Ede and well-wishers from far and near to join in celebrating the life and legacy of Oba Dr Munirudeen Adesola Lawal Laminisa I, whose reign has been marked by progress, unity, and development.

