Timi Frank To Tinubu: You Cannot Stop CIA, FBI From Doing Their Job

Timi Frank, a former National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to step down before his past actions and background disgrace by the United States of America’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

New Telegraph recalls that the FBI declared that in October that it would make available roughly 2,500 papers from its database that included information about President Tinubu.

But Tinubu has taken legal action to prevent the FBI, CIA, and other US agencies from disclosing information on him.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued on Friday, October 20, Frank expressed his confusion as he asked why Tinubu was trying to prevent the FBI and CIA from disclosing information about him if he had nothing to conceal.

He claimed that Tinubu’s legal actions have demonstrated that there are serious records about him that he would prefer the public and Nigerians to be unaware of.

He said, “Again by trying to block the FBI and CIA from releasing records concerning you, you have inadvertently confirmed ‘irreparable’ damage that those records would do you.

”This move has confirmed that you have a serious record that you don’t want Nigerians or the world to know.

“The right thing for you to do is to resign now before you are disgraced out of office by the imminent release of records of your past activities by the FBI and CIA. “You cannot stop Nigerians from asking questions or the American security agencies from doing their job. “You tried to stop the Chicago State University (CSU) from releasing your records but you failed and you will again fail in your attempt to block the FBI and CIA from releasing documents that would shine the light on your past and background. If you have decided to serve the people, then you should submit yourself to the people to ask you questions, to know your background, to know who you are, to know the school you went to.”