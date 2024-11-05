Timi Frank Lauds Tinubu’s Order Releasing Detained Minors

Share

…Urges FG to compensate victims

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Tuesday, described President Bola Tinubu’s directive on the release of minors arrested and detained during the #EndBadGovernance protests as a step in the right direction.

Frank who made this assertion in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, however, urged the President to equally order the release of all detainees being held for exercising their constitutional right to protest against bad policies of government because the “President is known to have embarked and led series of protests during the pro-democracy struggle and in 2012 when the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan removed fuel subsidy.”

He urged the President to equally reverse some of his bad economic policies like the floating of the naira and outright removal of fuel subsidy which have brought untold hardship in the country and worsened the condition of living of majority of Nigerians.

He expressed commitment to commend the President when he takes a positive step in governance and criticize him when his action is against the wellbeing of the generality of Nigerians.

He called on the Federal Government to compensate the minors, after release, for violating their fundamental human rights and cruelty meted on them by the police who detained them for over three months under dehumanizing conditions without trial.

Frank said: “We warmly welcome President Bola Tinubu’s decision to order the immediate release of minors arrested during the #EndBadGovernance protests from detention.

“The President’s action acknowledges the concerns of Nigerians and the international community regarding the treatment of protesters, especially minors.

“However, we also call for accountability and reform within the intelligence community.

“The fact that minors were detained for over 90 days without prompt attention from the President’s office raises concerns about the effectiveness of our intelligence agencies.

“We urge the President to investigate this lapse and consider replacing intelligence chiefs who failed to bring this matter to his attention.”

He demanded that the probe ordered by the President should start from the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, the Commissioners of Police in-charge of Kano and Kaduna states who arrested the minors.

“This probe must not be swept under the rug, we shall monitor to ensure that the findings are made public and appropriate sanctions meted out to officers found to be complicit,” he said.

Besides, to ensure adequate justice for the victimised and oppressed minors, he urged the Federal Government to provide financial assistance to their families, offer the minors scholarships and enroll them in reputable boarding schools to help them overcome their traumatic experiences.

“The minors should also be availed the services of professional counsellors to address any emotional or psychological distress.

“By taking these steps, we can begin to heal the wounds of the past and build a more just and compassionate society for all Nigerians,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: