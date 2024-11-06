Timi Frank Lauds Tinubu’s Order Releasing Detained Minors

Share

Erstwhile All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary Timi Frank yesterday praised President Bola Tinubu for releasing the 76 minors in connection with the #EndBadGovernance protests in August.

In statement yesterday, however, he urged the President to also order the release of others being held for exercising their constitutional rights to protest against bad policies of the government.

Frank said: “President is known to have embarked and led a series of protests during the pro-democracy struggle and in 2012 when the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan removed fuel subsidy.”

He urged Tinubu to reverse some of his unpopular economic policies, including the floating of the naira and fuel subsidy removal, which have worsened the condition of living of the majority of Nigerians.

He expressed commitment to commend the President when he takes a positive step in governance and criticize him when his action is against the wellbeing of the generality of Nigerians.

He called on the Federal Government to compensate the minors, after release, for violating their fundamental human rights and cruelty meted on them by the police who detained them for over three months under dehumanizing conditions without trial.

Frank said: “We warmly welcome President Bola Tinubu’s decision to order the immediate release of minors arrested during the #EndBadGovernance protests from detention.”

