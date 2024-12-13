Timi Frank Condemns Tinubu’s Silence On Wike’s Demolitions In FCT

Share

Former National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Friday, condemned the silence of President Bola Tinubu on the illegal mass demolition of houses by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Frank who made this condemnation in a statement in Abuja, urged the President to urgently call Wike to order and halt the demolitions or suffer the repercussion of the oppressive tendencies of the FCT administration during the 2027 presidential poll.

Frank said: “Mr. President, say, so much has been going on with FCT since Wike took over as Minister of the FCT. In the process of acting sycophantically to impress you, he is demonstrating that he is performing minister, he is inflicting pains for Nigerians. that it’s causing more pains to Nigerians in FCT. That Wike is terrorizing the FCT.

He lamented that the actions of the Minister had resulted in immense loss and pain for the owners of the demolished houses.

Frank said: “It is shocking and unacceptable that President Bola Tinubu has maintained a deafening silence on this matter.

“As the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is his duty to protect the rights and welfare of all citizens. His silence on this issue is a clear indication of his administration’s endorsement of illegality and disregard for the plight of ordinary Nigerians.”

He also condemned comments credited to Senate President Godswill Akpabio who on Thursday said during a motion meant to halt demolitions in FCT moved by Senator Ireti Kingibe, that the Senate cannot stop Wike from demolishing houses in the territory because they are court-ordered.

“Invariably, it means that the resolution of the Senate urging Wike to stop demolitions pending its investigations is dead on arrival, therefore the more reason why the President must wade in and urgently stop the illegal and anti-people actions of Wike,” he said.

Frank accused Akpabio and his ilks of allegedly being among the beneficiaries of Wike’s land-grabbing posture in the name of cleaning and restoring the FCT masterplan and called for something to be done urgently to stop the ravaging bulldozers of the FCTA.

The United Liberation Movement for West Papua Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, however, reminded the President not to be unmindful of the fact that it is him and not Wike that will be on the ballot in 2027 because Wike’s action in making enemies for him is enough to make him lose the election.

“From all indications, it does appear that Wike is carrying out the demolitions with the approval of the President which explains why the President has been mum the face of these tyrannical, dictatorial and illegal demolitions being carried out by Wike in the FCT,” he said.

He accused Wike of being vindictive by taking out his anger of losing his political battle with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State on innocent and law-abiding residents of the FCT through demolitions and disruptions.

Frank described a situation where Wike will tell house owners after demolition of their property to go to court and follow the law, as inhuman when he knows they will not be able to get justice under judicial system he has done all he can to compromise.

He declared that the present demolition exercises by Wike and the inability of house owners with genuine title documents would further scare away foreign investors that the President is making efforts to attract to the country, saying: “How will investors come to Nigeria when they know they cannot get justice in the event of breaches”.

Frank added: “It is most unfortunate that Wike is presently administering the FCT like his personal estate even as the President remains silent.

“The evidences are there everywhere, how Wike has been pulling down houses and taking over lands from companies, private owners and business people, and thereafter reallocate the same plots to himself via proxies, his family members, cronies and political associates.

“We urge the President to take immediate action to address the suffering of the victims of these demolitions. The President must intervene to ensure that the rights of these citizens are protected and that they receive adequate compensation for their losses.

“We equally call on all Nigerians to join me in condemning the actions of the Minister of FCT and the silence of the President on this matter. We must stand together to demand justice and protection for the rights of all citizens.”

