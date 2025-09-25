Award-winning Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, has announced plans to support struggling parents by helping them pay their children’s school fees as schools reopen for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The soulful artist made this announcement in a post on his official X handle on Wednesday, acknowledging the financial strain many households face each term due to skyrocketing educational costs.

“I know it’s school fee season, it’s not always easy, I know this first-hand. So, let me help lessen that burden a little bit,” Dakolo wrote.

To ensure transparency, Dakolo instructed parents and guardians to send their children’s school bills via Instagram to @TheOyindaOlu, adding that receipts of payments made directly to schools would be sent back as confirmation.

READ ALSO:

His post read: “Just DM the school bill to @TheOyindaOlu on IG. We would DM you the receipt of what we sent to the school.”

Dakolo, known for his family-centred songs and advocacy for social welfare, has often used his platform to champion issues affecting children and education.

His latest move aligns with a growing trend of Nigerian celebrities offering direct financial assistance to their fans.