Timi Dakolo Speaks On Being A Gospel Singer

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Timi Dakolo, has clarified that he is not a gospel artist.

According to him, his style of music is diverse, emphasising that he cannot be boxed into a particular genre.

The music star who spoke in a recent interview with Cool FM Nigeria, Lagos, hosted by OAP Dotun revealed he is not a gospel singer.

The host asked, “People kind of categorise you into gospel. Are you a gospel musician?”

In response, Dakolo said, “I am not, by any chance. I always say to people, ‘Is there a gospel banker or architect?’ It is you who decided that is what you want to do. Art is art.

“I am just an artist. In fact, I am not an artist; I am a creator of art. You can box my music into a particular genre. I am much more than a wedding singer.

“‘Great Nation’ and ‘Wish Me Well’ are not wedding songs. If listen to my new album, you are going to hear that [my diversity]. ‘Men Of The South’ is a song about cultural pride.”