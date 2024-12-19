""" """

Timi Dakolo Shares Professional Journey As Musician

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, has reflected on his journey to becoming a professional musician.

According to him, music for him was initially a hobby and not a career.

Speaking in a recent episode of the ‘On The Record’ podcast, Dakolo said he decided to do music professionally after winning the inaugural season of Idols West Africa in 2007.

“I still see myself as an accidental musician. Yeah, I used to sing in choir. I used to just like that I sang. The first idea of music was during morning devotion.

“Then, we started singing street songs. We used to have notebooks where we wrote songs and they were girls to impress. So music was not something I thought I would do professionally. It was after Idols that I decided to do music professionally.

“I said to myself, ‘Okay, we are here. Sometimes you meet your destiny on the road you take to avoid it’,” he recalled.

