Timi Dakolo Reacts To Femi Lazarus’ Comment On Gospel Singers

Share

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has criticized the General Overseer of Light Nation Church, Apostle Femi Lazarus for calling out gospel singers over high charges.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Apostle Lazarus, in a recent sermon, projected an alleged invoice from a gospel artist demanding a $10,000 honorarium, a 50% non-refundable deposit, a first-class flight, and premium accommodation. He argued that such financial expectations were excessive for the ministry.

Reacting to the Apostle’s comment, Timi Dakolo took to his Instagram page to dismiss the authenticity of the invoice, urging Nigerians to be cautious about misinformation.

He also questioned the pastor’s argument, pointing out that Lazarus charges fees for his school of ministry, labelling the clergyman as a ‘hypocrite’.

Timini Dakolo wrote: “Nigerians, you should not believe everything you see. Nobody has a 40-man crew in Nigeria. Name the artist in order to justify capping.”

READ ALSO:

To further back his point, the singer shared screenshots of two emails he received after applying to Lazarus’ school, which allegedly charges students $150 per person.

He argued that, by Apostle Lazarus’ own definition, charging fees for ministry work disqualifies preachers from being considered true ministers of the gospel.

He wrote: “All this was said in love and with respect, sir. I am not a gospel artist but a Christian raised in church. Let’s not shift the goalpost. By your definition, if anyone charges to minister, they are not gospel artists; they are performers.

“And by that definition, if any preacher charges to teach and minister, they are merchants of hope and motivational speakers too,”

Dakolo further accused the minister of double standards, stating that if gospel artists are criticized for charging fees due to their costs of production and marketing, then preachers should also be held accountable for charging fees for their teachings.

He added; “Sir, you are charging as low as $150 per person for your school of ministry, teaching and preaching Jesus. Probably having as many as 1,000 students. Let’s do the maths.

“You even have premium and standard for God’s house? Are you not selling the gift and revelation freely given to you? Again, let’s not keep shifting the goalpost.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

