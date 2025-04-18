Timi Dakolo, Neon Adejo, Greatman Takit To Headline ‘Jesus + Nothing’ Worship Friday

Share

The Love of God in Christ (LOGIC) Church has a remarkable line up of Gospel Music stars that will headline its inaugural “Jesus + Nothing” Worship today being Good Friday.

At the press conference which took place at The LOGIC Church, headquarters this morning, the Convener and founder, of The LOGIC Church, Apostle Flourish Peters said that the Jesus + Nothing Worship is basically a salvation of souls for Christ Worship.

“There is no better way to bring people to christ, win souls to Christ than singing with the gospel. We want to sing about Redemption. We want people to sing themselves into salvation.

The Jesus +Nothing Worship is to spread the message of the gospel. He died, he resurrected and gave us victory. And today happens to be Good Friday. Let’s remind people about Christ through songs”, he said.

The event promises to be an uplifting evening dedicated to gospel music.

This inspiring worship session will feature a phenomenal lineup of Nigeria’s leading gospel artists and emerging talents, all coming together for an evening of heartfelt worship, centered on the fundamental message of redemption through Jesus Christ.

The event will take place today, from 4PM at The LOGIC Church headquarters, located in Lekki, Lagos.

Attendees will have the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the message of grace and salvation through soul-stirring performances by award-winning gospel ministers, including the acclaimed Victor Thompson, the inspiring Timi Dakolo, the dynamic Greatman Takit, and many more gifted artists.

“The maiden edition of ‘Jesus + Nothing Worship’ presents an unparalleled opportunity for individuals to experience firsthand the unifying power of worship, as we collectively reflect on the profound significance of Jesus Christ’s sacrifice and the abundant life we find in His resurrection,” stated Apostle Dr Flourish Peters, Lead Pastor and Apostolic Head of The Love of God In Christ (LOGIC) Churches Global.

‘Jesus + Nothing Worship’ serves as an inspiring prelude to The LOGIC Church’s annual ‘Jesus + Nothing Conference’, scheduled to be held from May 28th to June 1st of this year.

Both the worship event and the conference underscore the church’s unwavering commitment to a pure, Christ-centered understanding of the Gospel, expressed vibrantly through the power of music and the transformative Word of God that reveals the gospel of Jesus Christ.

The worship experience will also feature captivating performances by other distinguished gospel music ministers, including Neon Adejo, SMJ, Noble G, Steve Hills, Lily Perez, Joxie, Anderson Qozan, Pastor Victor Paul, EmekaSongz, Flo, Dorcas Moore, Magpsalms, Mera Owili, Gerald Bishung, Phebe Lion, and the vibrant Evolution Children’s Choir.

‘Jesus + Nothing Worship’ promises to be a life-transforming event, focusing on the profound significance of Christ’s death, burial, and resurrection, and the redemptive grace freely offered through Him. Attendees can anticipate an evening of deep spiritual connection and sincere worship.

This impactful vision is spearheaded by Apostle Dr. Flourish Peters, the esteemed Apostolic Head of The LOGIC Church, widely recognised for his unwavering dedication to sharing the authentic Gospel.

