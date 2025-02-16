Timi Dakolo: Matching his style with vocals

Share

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and music producer, Timi Dakolo, has one of the most captivating voices in the world.

Just like whenever Nigeria’s Independence Day draws near, music fans remember Timi Dakolo’s song, Great Nation, that is how his other great songs inspire love during Valentine’s Day.

Another thing that has kept Timi Dakolo glued to the minds of his fans are his humble and friendly personality. One of his best qualities is his ability to look great at all times.

He is one of the few men that three piece suit fits so well. His fans say his fashion and style have an impeccable way of matching his big voice.

Whether he is wearing a formal suit or his Bayelsa regalia, Dakolo is always savvy.

His dress sense inspires men to dress to fit their slim figure in a great way.

Since his music is always about love, hope and patriotism, may his style inspire your look for that Valentine’s date.

