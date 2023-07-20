Timi Dakolo Celebrates Wife, Busola As She Bags Master’s Degree From UK

Legendary singer, Timi Dakolo has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife, Busola Dakolo as she bagged a Master’s Degree from a university in the United Kingdom (UK).

Busola, a Nigerian photographer graduated with a master’s in International Business from Loughborough University.

Taking to his page to celebrate her new feat, Timi Dakola wrote, “Ladies and gentlemen, my first child has a master’s in international business.

“Congratulations love. Like play like play you did it.”

“I can now rest from hearing Timi ‘your children are not letting me read’ I have a deadline to meet. Why are you so calm when I am complaining about things?

“As an assistant student, congratulations to me too. We did it.”

In the video clip shared on his verified Instagram page, Dakolo could be heard cheering loudly as his wife walked up the stage to receive her certificate.