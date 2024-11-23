Timely reality check for a broke, confused NFF

Share

Last week, I wrote about how wasteful the Nigeria Football Federation has been. I never expected the feedback that came in torrents. The NFF goes cap in hand for almost all its programmes but the same NFF invited 22 foreign-based players for the last FIFA window in which only a draw was needed to confirm Nigeria’s place in the Africa Cup of Nations slated for Morocco next year. Nigeria drew 1-1 with Benin Republic in Abidjan and lost 2-1 to Rwanda at home in Uyo. The flight ticket and huge bonuses to the players were simply wasted. I do not want to stress this further because the point was made last week but it is on record that the array of stars paraded only picked a point out of possible six points in two games. My checks revealed that the NFF is still owing the players backlog of bonuses and allowances. Yet, the federation is not wise enough to reduce its spending.

The two matches also gave a good reflection of the team. There are many grey areas to be sorted out. We need to ask ourselves if Victor Osimhen is not playing, what happens to the Super Eagles? Victor Boniface is a striker but in the past few games, he has not measured up to standard of a Nigerian striker. We have two other players Taiwo Awoniyi and Sadiq Umar also vying for the number 9 shirt but sadly, all of these players are nowhere close to Osimhen in terms of work rate and delivery. I’ve been a fan of Awoniyi from the age-grade level but in the Super Eagles, what has he done to boost the team?

It is very sad that we have to rely only on Osimhen for goals. He is good and committed to the team but we should have others scoring. I was happy to see Samuel Chukwueze scoring against Rwanda but we really need more of that from him and other players. Moses Simon is a good provider and should be starting games. The assist he gave Osimhen against Benin Republic was fantastic. The creativity in the middle is lacking for now. Alex Iwobi is not doing enough and there is need to create chances for strikers to hit the target.

The set-up against Rwanda was poor. Eight changes were made from the last encounter with Benin Republic in Abidjan. These players were playing together for the very first time. It was tough for the players in terms of understanding one another and also getting the expected cohesion to get results for the team. In the end, despite scoring first, Nigeria lost 2-1 to Rwanda. The implication is that in the World Cup qualifiers in which the Eagles need to beat Rwanda home and away to get six points, Rwanda will fancy their chances to whip Eagles. This is a reality check in which the NFF must take urgent action on the senior national team. For now, there is no margin for error in the World Cup race. The Eagles must win all games home and away to be in contention for the sole automatic slot. The NFF says there is no money to hire a coach, but the coaching situation, just as I mentioned last week, should be sorted now so that there will be a plan in place for all the World Cup qualifiers and the finals of the AFCON. Nigeria is big with quality players all over the world but managing these players remains a big issue to get the desired result for the Super Eagles.

