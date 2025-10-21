Timely Intervention Key To Preterm Babies’ Survival –Neonatologist

The Co-founder and Clinical Lead of Babies Matter Medical Centre (BMMC), Dr Zainab Mudasiru, has emphasised the importance of timely intervention and neonatal care in improving survival outcomes for premature babies.

Mudasiru disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview yesterday in Lagos. She said early specialist involvement and collaboration between healthcare providers remained critical for saving newborns delivered before 37 weeks of gestation.

Mudasiru explained that the first 60 minutes of life, known as the ‘golden hour’, often determines whether a premature baby lives or dies. “For the best outcomes for these babies, especially the more premature babies, the neonatal team should be present from the time the baby is born.