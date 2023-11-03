‘Timeless Memories’, ‘Maami Dey Chop Akara’, Other Exhibition Projects For Labaf 2023

On its 25th anniversary, the prime festival of the arts and culture, the Lagos Book & Art Festival (LABAF) will be staging six visual arts exhibition projects during its 2023 season. This is, perhaps, the biggest of such showcase since the festival was born September 1999, to herald the return of Nigeria to democratic governance. It is also, unarguably, the most diverse of visual art disciplines at any edition of LABAF; showcasing ceramics, paintings, installation, cartoons, and performance arts.

The Lagos Book and Art Festival (LABAF) is an annual arts festival founded in 1999 by the Committee for Relevant Art (CORA), a Nigerian-based cultural organisation. The theme for the 2023 edition is “THE RESET: History and the Darkling Plain”, and it is designed to reflect on the various critical points in the history of Nigeria – and by extension the histories of rest of Africa and the world – through written texts and performances in drama, music, poetry and the visual arts etc.

The essence, according to a statement by CORA, is to mine those lessons in the political and cultural history of the nation to plot a progressive direction for its future, as we settle into, and navigate the constructs of a new political dispensation. Five of the exhibition projects would formally open on Tuesday, November 14, which is the second of the seven-day festival, while the 6th exhibition will open on Wednesday, November 15. The same day, Tuesday November 14, from 2pm, will feature the festival’s annual Visual Arts Dialogue. This edition will explore the relationship between artists and their collectors and patrons.

The session will have a keynote and a panel of eminent discussants; and the working theme is: “Artists, where are your works?” The conversation is aimed at sensitizing artists to pay closer attention in tracking the movement of their artwork once it has left their studio into the hand of the collector. Essentially, it is to emphasise the importance of documentation in the practice of the artist.

The keynote will be delivered by Dr Kolade Osinowo, eminent painter and former Director of the School of Art, Design and Printing, Yaba College of Technology, YabaTech, Dr Kolade Osinowo, who was later appointed in February 1992, as the Deputy Rector of the College. The Session will be Chaired by Dr Newton Jibunoh, renowned art collector and founder of the 40-year-old, DIDI Museum, reputed as the oldest privately-owned museum in the country.

The session is curated by Provost of Federal College of Education (Techni- cal), Akoka, Yaba, Lagos, Dr Ademola Azeez. The exhibition list includes: Conceptual: “Timeless Memories: Elastic Effects 2023 – The Man Who Didn’t Die in the Face of Tyranny”, Installation: ‘Boarding’, Ceramics: ‘Notice, We are here?’, Cartoons: ‘Drawing Attention’, Performance Art: ‘I Am A Fish From The Sea’, and Performance: ‘Maami Dey Chop Akara’.

“Timeless Memories: Elastic Effects 2023 – The Man Who Didn’t Die in the Face of Tyranny” is an immersive experimental exhibition, which seeks to visually interpret the book, “The Man Died,” originally published in 1971. It is a continuation of the tribute series in honour of Africa’s illustrious man of letters and first Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka. In its 6th season at the LABAF, ‘Timeless Memories…’

will feature a series of prison cell installations and symbolic representations designed to foreground the prison experience. Furthermore, 27 illustrations, printed on a unique toilet-paper-like material, will vividly depict the challenges the protagonist faced during his time in confinement. It is curated by Oludamola Adebowale of Asiri Journal. ‘Boarding’ is a showcase of ‘The Junk Man’ from Africa’s uniquely conceived mix-match of themes and materials that capture human conditions through a probe into history and philosophical musings.

Aside a huge installation to be mounted in the Foodcourt arena of the Freedom Park, Lagos, a set of works will also grace a section of the Freedom Park Museum Gallery. ‘Notice, We are here?’ is a group exhibition by the Visions in Clay Community of ceramic artists with the aim of projecting the current trajectory of the ceramic craft and “let more people notice we are here!” The participating artists use ceramic history, culture and traditions to bolster craft, experimentation, conceptual strategies, and relational approaches to materiality.

Lending their voices to tell the stories lingering outside the public’s sight.” It is curated by Olubunmi Atere and Azeez Afeez Adeoti. ‘Drawing Attention’ is an exhibition of editorial cartoons by the Cartoonists Association of Nigeria (CARTAN). Participating in this rare showcase of commentaries on the state of the nation, especially the troubling political trajectory in the past 24 years of democracy, are 35 cartoonists. Featuring cartooning, comic animation and other communication art, the exhibition is also to draw attention to issues and matters of deep concern to the people.

‘I Am A Fish From The Sea’ is the title of the performance art by Jelili Olorunfunmi Atiku: Reading and walking through the minds of political leaders, analysing and knowing their philosophies, policies, ideas, and actions as they rule us are the indispensable responsibilities of the people. The performance employs techniques of walking and sensing where audiences engage in collective healing and renewed energy, strength and enthusiasm, connection and contemplating the qualities of political leaders”.

‘Maami Dey Chop Aka- ra’ is a performance by Olufela Omokeko; curated by Yusuf Durodola. Inspired by the literary work of Ben Okri – Food, Ritual and Death; and the utilisation of Beans Cake (Akara) as a point of departure, the performance invites audience into a sensorium journey through taste and smell; where the selection, peeling baking, frying and eating are towards creating a visual epitaph of resistance and reset towards an egalitarian society void of greed, war, crimes and uncertainties.

Though a literary feast of ideas and life in outlook, LABAF has over the years, metamorphosed to being a “Campaign for Literacy” devoted to heightening interest of the populace to be active participants in the knowledge economy that currently rules transactions in global political, economic and cultural affairs. The festival is focused on three thematic elements: Education. Enlightenment. Empowerment.