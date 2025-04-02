Time To Retool Nigeria’s Democratic Structure

Share

Looked at through an objective perspective and more so, in the national interest, the dangers that have been lurking over the decades but currently looming larger than ever, to bring the democratic system to the precipice are alarming.

Name them – the high cost of accessing political power from the local government councils level up through the state to the federal executive level, intertwined with the huge pay package of politicians in different offices.

These are the frictional forces enough to derail the nation’s march towards enthroning the democratic values skewed in favour of the masses. Yet, worsening this scary political landscape is that of crass corruption in high places, which has dominated the political space for decades.

And so, when the people’s common patrimony is personalised by the political helmsmen the larger majority of the people are left holding the short end of the economic stick.

Painfully, this debacle is exacerbated by the culture of impunity that allows the culprits to be slapped on the wrist and literally told “to go and sin no more”.

That is defying the statutory functions of the anti-graft agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

What the situation dovetails to is that in spite of the noble roles of the ICPC as well as the EFCC the self-decimating issue of corruption of government officials have become the recurring ugly decimals in the nation’s polity irrespective of the political party in power.

That, we have seen playing out during the years of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from 1999 to 2015 and from then up till the moment under the All Progressive Congress (APC).

What that clearly shows is the gross lack of any binding political philosophy, much unlike during the First Republic with the Tafawa Balewa-led Northern People’s Congress (NPC) and the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) as led by Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

So, while the current crop of politicians cross carpet from one political party to the opposite one, and do so at will, that was a rarity, especially in the days of Balewa and Awolowo.

That saddening situation brings to the fore, the lack of internal party democracy as a few powerful and rich individuals latch in on the structural weakness to lord it upon the other party members as the all- conquering godfathers who must be feared and worshipped as if they are some demi-gods.

Hence, the personalisation of political power by those who call the shots who go so far as riding their whims and caprices down the throats of other members of the political parties or browbeating their opponents with all manner of threats and intimidation.

It is therefore the right time for political leaders to show leadership by example by eschewing the greed for personal gains, and showing absolute respect for the rule of law…

Yet, they do so and go Scot-free! This is an aberration to the dictates of democracy. That takes us to the historical spectrum of how democracy came into being.

Up till the year 700 BC the Ancient Greeks were ruled under the practice of oligarchy and aristocracy. But by 500 BC the people got fed by the leadership paradigm that promoted the rule of one person, or a family over the people driven by a king-slave mentality.

It was therefore, the decision of the people to take governance into their hands and make it “a government of the people by the people and for the people”. Based on the fact that the people were few they could meet and make decisions without representatives. Eventually, policies were anchored on the people’s decisions on the economy, education, healthcare development and infrastructure.

With that firmly in place, they could do away with a few people dictating what they wanted instead of in favour of the people. Over the centuries, however, and with population explosion the political dynamics altered with the need to vote for their representatives.

But the Greek philosopher, Aristotle (384-322 BC) insisted that their guiding philosophies and principles should be based on the education of the citizenry. That should be in search of the common good. But does that play out within the current political spectrum of the Nigerian nation? The answer is not far-fetched.

For instance, back in July 2004, the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) Report listed countries such as China, India, Singapore and Thailand amongst those with robust economies because they were able to reduce the poverty rate from an average of 40 % in 1981 to 21% in 2001, while ours was escalating from 32% in 1978 to 78% in 2001 affecting 81.2 million people.

Specifically, the Report singled out Nigeria as the country with the worst case scenario of capital flight. To bolster that claim, in April 2011 CNN Marketplace report claimed that our politicians owned 40% of luxury properties in Central London, with the cost ranging from £17 million to £33 million. Dubai was not left out.

The list can go on and on, but the crux of the matter is that taking active role in politics is generally seen as an avenue to feather one’s nest, at the expense of the people’s Human Development Index (HDI), which is a measurement of the citizens’ access to quality knowledge, safe and nutritious food items, affordable and standard healthcare delivery.

Definitely, we cannot continue to tread on this path of government of the favoured political elite all in the brazen bid to satisfy their selfish inclinations. This time therefore, provides yet another golden opportunity for the lawmakers to shelve all forms of political sentiments and inclinations to come up with laws that would right the structural wrongs which currently bedevil the polity.

Such should do away with the high cost of accessing political power at the party level, reduce politicians’ huge pay packages, do away with nepotistic appointments, drastically reduce all forms of insurgency, abate the scale of the borrowing spree, activate the factors that provide the enabling environment for businesses to thrive, as catalysts for industrialisation.

It is therefore the right time for political leaders to show leadership by example by eschewing the greed for personal gains and showing absolute respect for the rule of law, and exemplifying true servant-leadership, all in the national interest.

