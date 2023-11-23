Time To Invite Olisa Ndah To Super Eagles – Okpara

Ex-international, Godwin Okpara, has called on the Super Eagles handlers to extend an invitation to Orlando Pirates’ defender, Olisa Ndah, to the national team as he has what it takes to help the team.

Ndah, who was named the player of the month for October for Pirates has helped marshal three clean sheets in the team’s last five games in the DSTV Premiership.

With the Super Eagles struggling defensively in recent games under Jose Peseiro, there are concerns about the team’s backline ahead of preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire.

Speaking with our correspondent, Okpara said with Ndah’s knowledge of African football after playing for Remo Stars and Akwa United in Nigeria before moving to South Africa, he has what it takes to help the Super Eagles for AFCON next January.

“That is a good thing because he has the African mentality, not the ones that were born in Europe and they don’t have the African mindset,” the former PSG of France player said.

“It’s a good thing for the national team. It’s the right time for us to invite him. He has a cap with them. They should give him a chance. What are we waiting for? Is he not supposed to be invited?

“We don’t need to go to Europe all the time. We can watch African leagues and we have some of our players that have that mentality instead of bringing players from Europe.

“The atmosphere is not the same because they never played here. We have that mentality when coming back home to play but they don’t have it.”

The team has leaked cheap goals in their last four games against Saudi Arabia, Mozambique, Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Ndah has exhibited an impressive ability to read the game. His intelligence in reading the game is often displayed on the pitch through his defensive positioning, which helps him to effectively make plenty of interceptions.

He was part of the Super Eagles team at the last AFCON in Cameroon, coming on as a substitute in the 2-0 defeat of Guinea Bissau in the final group game.