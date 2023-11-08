Time To Invest In Renewable Energy Is Now – Reps

The House of Representatives has said the time is ripe for the Federal Government to consider sustainable investment in the renewable energy sector and technologies.

Chairman of the House Committee on Renewable Energy, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, disclosed this at the inauguration of the House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy on Wednesday.

He explained that it was in recognition of the importance of Renewable Energy and technology that the leadership of the 10th Assembly established a committee to oversee its affairs.

The chairman noted that there is a growing conversation across the globe about sustainable development in every sphere of life, or sectors of corporate or governance structures emphasise the need for Nigeria to get more invested in the sector.

“What that implies, is a new shift from what was – which was the fixation on Nigeria’s oil wealth and the ageing technology powered by obviously environmentally damaging fossil fuels,” he noted.

He noted that concerted efforts must be made to utilise the natural mineral deposits and resources God has endowed Nigeria with, adding that He “has also given us the wisdom, intellect and ingenuity to protect ourselves and our environment from harmful impacts of some of these resources, which we had relied upon to run our world.

“Oftentimes, we have also been abused in a manner that they become harmful to us as humans, and destructive agents to our environment.

“Records, research and science have all shown, evidentially, that fossil fuels are one of such friendly enemies of mankind. When we hear about climate change or the gradual but steady destruction of the ozone layer, we in this part of the world may not relate practically to such seeming ‘abstract conversations’ that may not readily address our peculiar and immediate economic or socio-political challenges.

“But the world is changing and we as a people must not be left behind in taking actions that would protect our environment and ensure that we invest in technological developments that would better our tomorrow.”

According to him, “The devastating and harrowing experiences in the oil-rich Niger Delta area, occasioned by oil spillages, gas flaring, water and soil pollution, that have continually destroyed agricultural activities and aquatic life in the region, are constant and relatable dangers of the adverse impact of fossil energy on our environment.

“So, the global quest for safer, sustainable and renewable energy, is an indication that we all agree that there is a need for a new way of doing things.

“Besides the need for clean energy, there’s also a growing conversation across the board about sustainable development in every sphere of life, or sectors of corporate or governance structures.”