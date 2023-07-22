Time To Hold Our Elected Officials Accountable

Some 17 years ago, I had a first-hand opportunity of watching live and close-up the convoy of then number one British citizen, Tony Blair. I was waiting outside one of the big- gest and busiest train stations in London, Victoria, when I heard sirens blaring in the distance. What immediately tickled my curiosity was that the sound was different from those of emergency services like ambulances or fire trucks, so my senses were heightened to find out the source.

Luckily, from the way the sound was increasing in intensity it was obvious that it would most likely pass close by where I stood by the side of the road. Lo and behold, first to appear on the scene was a policeman riding a BMW motorcycle, and some metres behind him was a Range Rover with some burley figures inside. Immediately behind the SUV was a sleek saloon car, and sitting in the righthand passenger side at the back was Prime Minister, Tony Blair, reading a newspaper!

The only additional people in the car with him besides the driver (obviously) were two other men –one in front and the other beside him at the back. Behind Blair’s car was another Range Rover while a police out-rider brought up the rear –yes – that was just a five-team convoy conveying the leader of one of the most powerful countries in the world! Blair quit the scene some 16 ago and yet the current occupant of Number 10 Downing Street, Rishi Sunak, has not increased the size of his convoy.

In fact, he dare not because he knows the consequences – the voters will not stand for any of their elected leaders frittering away taxpayers’ money at a whim. Unlike here in Nigeria, their elected leaders are answerable to the electorate. This is why when former PM Boris Johnson (July 24, 2019 to September 6, 2022) went against his own COVID-19 restrictions during the height of the pandemic by attending parties; he was made to pay with his job after a massive backlash from the people.

Incidentally, roughly six years before seeing the Blair convoy, I was going to Abeokuta with a friend when we were shunted off the expressway leading to the Ogun State capital by a Land Rover which bore a huge inscription: ‘Road Closed’.

It was the lead vehicle of the convoy of the then President Olusegun Obasanjo who ostensibly was also heading to Abeo- kuta. We remained by the roadside for more than a minute as the convoy of about 30 cars swept past us at breakneck speed. We could only resume our own journey when the final vehicle in the long convoy, a jeep bearing the inscription ‘Road Opened’, passed. Maybe because Obasanjo was a former military ruler was the reason why the shackles of the khaki era of frightening everyone off the road when the head of state was passing still remained in force under a civilian administration.

Sadly, even though the last vestiges of the military era ought to have gone with the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-year tenure on May 29, it is clear that those in charge are not ready to let go of the past when things were undoubtedly much better, and consider the present realities of the terrible state of the nation’s economy and adjust accordingly.

Recent videos have shown the humongous convoys of some of the nation’s top leaders, including President Bola Tinubu, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, among others. Not only are the convoys of top of the range vehicles over-ostentatious and an assault on the sensibilities of millions struggling to survive, it also shows a disconnect with the people.

On Tuesday Nigerians were plunged into greater despondency when they woke up to the news that fuel price had gone up again from N488 in Lagos to N568, and from N537 to N617 in Abuja and even higher in other places. This is coming while people are still grappling with the effects of the original price hike at the end of May, which saw prices of goods and services shooting up astronomically.

Unfortunately, our elected representatives in both the upper and lower chambers rather than take time out to deliberate on what measures they can propose to the executive to alleviate the suffering of a sizeable chunk of their constituents are instead working on how to make their “working conditions better.” Consequently, the Senate and House of Representatives will soon expend over N40 billion to purchase vehicles for lawmakers in the Red and Green Chambers of the National Assembly.

No fewer than 107 units of the 2023 model of the Toyota Land Cruiser and 358 units of the 2023 model of Toyota Prado would be procured for the use of members of the Senate and the House of Representatives respectively. The planned purchase is different from the official vehicles expected to be purchased for the four presiding officers of the National Assembly.

These are President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu. The Senate Committee on Services is also expected to handle the purchase of two bulletproof vehicles for Akpabio and two for his deputy, Barau.

According to reports, the dealer handling the acquisitions put the amount needed to purchase a bulletproof vehicle produced in 2023 at over N300 million. This notwithstanding that many states are still struggling to pay the N30, 000 minimum wage, which has now become completely eroded under the present harsh economic conditions prevalent in the land. Not one of the 469 members in both chambers has come out to clearly identify with the people by making a case for their wellbeing.

Instead, it has been collective amnesia to the plight of the citizens. By the way, while government officials have been mentioning plans to unveil palliatives very soon, the million naira question is how far reaching will it go, because the last minimum wage increment was largely limited to Federal Government workers, yet, they’re not the only ones feeling the pinch!

By the way, why we a nation with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of just 440.8 billion USD (2021) splash millions on pampering our elected officials with a fleet of aircraft, long convoys expensive cars and other perks, Great Britain with a GDP of USD3.131 trillion (2021), does none of these thereby having money to spend on the core essence of any government – making the lives of their citizens better.

Thus, as things stand, it is only when we make our elective officials aware what will happen to them should they fail the electorate then not much will change, and we will all continue to suffer the consequences of our living in denial while Nigeria continues to drift.