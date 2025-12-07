Time To Give Those Makeup Brushes Proper Washing

The month of December means the year 2025 is winding up gradually. If you were not able to give the make-up brushes and sponges a good wash in the first and second quarter of the year, now is a good time to remember to wash them to get ready for the Detty December.

Cleaning makeup brushes may not seem like the most glamorous of tasks. But it’s something that should always be a part of your regular beauty routine to maintain a beautiful and flawless skin under your flawless makeup.

On the need to clean makeup brushes, makeup expert and Chief Executive officer of Royaelle Touch, Princess Imoh Tom, was delighted to share tips on why it is vital to keep makeup brush clean.

Just think about all the dirt and oil that accumulate on those bristles and how terribly it could affect your skin. Using unclean and unwashed makeup brushes can lead to clogged pores and breakouts.

Not only will cleaning your brushes keep bacteria off your face, it will save the condition of those brushes. The most important part of keeping a clean brush is to ensure you are buying an original brush because low quality brushes don’t last for long.

As you wash regularly, they wear off and go spongy or fall off from its holder. To get started, all you need to grab is some baby shampoo and the makeup brushes are ready to be cleaned. This tutorial is quick and easy but very effective.

Follow the steps below

1. Step one: Run your brush bristles under lukewarm water or as the case may be, boil water and mix with cold water to make it lukewarm. Make sure to keep the bristles pointing downwards, avoiding the area where the handle meets the head. If water gets in there, it can loosen the glue that holds the bristles together!

2. Dispense a small amount of baby shampoo into the palm of your hand. About a nickel-sized amount should do the trick.

3. Swirl the brush bristles into the baby shampoo until it creates a rich lather, rub lightly on your brush washer if you have one or just use your palm for a few minutes. Like one to two minutes.

4. After you feel you have worked out the dirt and oil that have been trapped in the bristles, rinse the brush head under lukewarm water or in your bowl of clean lukewarm water again.

5. Squeeze the excess water out of the brush by pulling it in between your thumb and the side of your index finger. If the water that is released is dirty, go ahead and repeat the cleansing process again. Once the water runs clear, you know you have done a good job and can move on to the next step.

6. Use a cloth or a paper towel to dry off the bristles, reshaping them as you go. 7. Lay your brushes flat and sundry. And that’s it! It’s a wrap! Next time you think your brush has seen better days, think twice before running out to buy a new one. Try giving this cleaning method a go first!