Time To Explore Badagry’s Rich Potential As Film, Tourist Destination, Says Odugbemi

Femi Odugbemi, renowned Nigerian television, film and content producers, who is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ZURI24 Media, La- gos, makes a case for Badagry as a Film and Tourism Destination. In a keynote presentation; Uncovering the potential of TV/Film tools in developing Badagry as a Film and Tourism Destination, at the recently held Badagry International Film Festival, Odugbemi periscopes the potential of Badagry, high-lighting among others that it; History as transatlantic slave port; presence of many stories for cinemas; architectural gems, diverse landscapes, cultural wealth, presence of artisans and craft men; and bordering francophone countries; with infusion of film and tourism, makes it a unique destination for filmmakers and tourists to explore just like Hollywood.

I’m excited especially by the hyper local focus of the title you have given me – “Uncovering the potential of TV/ Film Tools in Developing Badagry as a Film and Tourism Destination.” My task is straightforward. It is to make the case for why Badagry, with its rich history, cultural significance, and picturesque landscapes, possesses unique features that can transform it into a compelling filming destination and a valuable creative economy asset for Lagos State. Here’s why: Badagry’s history, marked by its role in the transatlantic slave trade, provides a unique backdrop for storytelling.

Film- makers can leverage this historical narrative to create compelling and educational content. We need film to bridge the gap of education in history across generations of young Nigerians who are ignorant of the era of our history when freedom was not something that could be taken for granted. The transatlantic slave trade and the death of hundreds of thousands of our people is important to remember always especially to help us value and protect our freedoms, human rights and the capacity to pursue happiness and prosperity in relative peace.

The stories of the transatlantic slave trade sits in the womb of the history of Badagry. It is a story that soaked in the sacrifice of many lives and must not only be preserved in official documents, images and books but captured in films and immersive engagements so that its experience and emotional toll is not lost. So, Badagry holds many stories waiting to be told in cinema. Each individual slave that was taken from these shores is a story connecting us to other places, spaces and faces across our country and continent. There are many historical documents capturing the journeys of the slave ships, the captains and slave routes that would make riveting, almost unbelievable films to many of our young peo- ple who have come to take their freedoms for granted.

Beyond a city

Badagry is beyond a city, it is an aweimportant narratives that help us to learn more about this dark era of human history through the powerful medium of film and to embrace our common responsibility to say never again by protecting our freedoms and our humanity.

Architectural gems

The town’s architectural gems, includ- ing colonial-era buildings and traditional structures, offer visually captivating settings for filmmakers. The most important point here is that we have the chance to redefine Badagry, not merely as a location but as a living, breathing character in the world’s cinematic narrative.

Diverse landscapes

Secondly, the diversity of Badagry’s landscapes, from pristine beaches to historical monuments, offers a range of beautiful settings to make beautiful for films. These locations add a distinct aesthetic to films. Its versatility allows for the production of a wide array of films, from historical dramas to, romance, thrillers, sports and many other contemporary narratives.

Cultural riches

Much more than that, Badagry’s cultural richness, reflected in its festivals, traditional ceremonies, and vibrant community life, provides a unique tapestry for filmmakers to explore and showcase. It is cultural wealth that can infuse authenticity and depth into cinematic productions.

Home to artisans and craftsmen

Badagry is also home to skilled many artisans and craftsmen. The incorporation of local talents in film production can not only enrich the storytelling but also contribute to the growth of the local creative economy. And of course, Badagry’s proximity to Lagos, our major economic and cultural hub, makes it accessible to local and international film crews, facilitating logistics and contributing to the overall convenience for filmmakers.

Proximity to Francophone countries

Let’s also not forget the strategic geotown with access to Benin Republic and other francophone neighbours. It presents a unique opportunity for accelerating regional integration and fostering coexistence and cultural exchanges. A film village in Badagry leverages the strategic location of Badagry to enhance trade and economic collaboration with neighbouring countries.

Fusion of film and tourism opens opportunities

So, there is very little doubt that Badagry possesses untapped potential that can be harnessed, not only as a filming destination, but also to ignite the flames of economic prosperity and cultural exchange. The fusion of film and tourism is a catalyst for transformation, offering an immersive experience that transcends visual entertainment. Badagry’s historical significance, breathtaking landscapes, and the warmth of its people are the narratives that have the potential to turn Badagry into a sought-after global destination for film makers and tourists alike. Imagine then the impact on local businesses.

Infrastructure development

Of course, the future we imagine has its price. Badagry needs strategic infrastructure investments to achieve this potential. Just a few weeks ago the Lagos State Government turned the soil on a film village project in Ejinrin in the Epe/Lekki axis of the state. It is a hugely commendable first step to building the infrastructure to power the creative economy of the state that is estimated to have a potential turnover of a billion dollars annually.

We must advocate for the state government to boldly make the same infrastructure investment in Badagry as a key to unlocking the full potential of this historical and cultural gem, making it not only a cinematic paradise but also a sustainable hub for economic growth. Government needs to develop and upgrade transportation infrastructure, including roads and public transportation systems, to facilitate easy access to Badagry.

Improves connectivity

We need to improve connectivity with major airports and neighbouring cities, streamlining the movement of film crews, equipment, and tourists. We need partnerships to establish state-of-the-art film production studios equipped to attract filmmakers looking for top-notch facilities.

Attract investors

We need to attract investors who will pioneer construction of quality hotels and lodging facilities to accommodate the influx of filmmakers, actors, and tourists. We need robust internet connectivity and technology infrastructure to support digital filmmaking, live streaming, and efficient communication for film crews. And along with all of these we need to emphasise eco-friendly initiatives, such as renewable energy sources and waste management systems, to preserve Badagry’s natural beauty.

By strategically investing in these infrastructure areas, the government can set the stage for Badagry’s emergence as a world-class filming destination. As the global interest in African stories and landscapes expands, the time is now for a cinematic renaissance in Badagry. And with thoughtful infrastructure investments, the Lagos State government can make this vision a reality.

A new era of renaissance beckons

Let’s unlock the potential of Badagry and we will pave the way for a new era of renaissance, cultural exchange, and economic prosperity. We all can play a crucial role in advocating for the rapid development of this beautiful historical space. Let’s use this film festival as the starting block. Let the Badagry International Film Festival be the place where the voices of our stories ring loud and proud.