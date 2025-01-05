Time to consolidate on 2024 achievement, says Adeboye

Share

In his New Year message to Nigerian sports lovers, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Grassroot Sports Development, Adeyinka Adeboye, has said that 2025 will be a year of greater achievements for Nigerian sports.

Adeboye, popularly called Zulu believes that Nigeria will consolidate on its achievements in 2025 and invest more in upcoming and budding talents in the grassroots who will flag Nigeria’s flag shortly at regional, continental and international competitions.

The SSA said despite the mixed fortunes that trailed the sports sector in the outgone year, Nigeria ended on a positive note as Super Eagles and Atalanta of Italy forward, Ademola Lookman, was crowned 2024 CAF Men Player of the Year, Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, won the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year, the Super Falcons, announced as CAF Women’s National Team of the Year and Super Eagles B picked the ticket to African Nations Championship (CHAN) in February this year.

“I wish everyone a Happy and Prosperous New Year 2025 as I also bring a message of hope to every sports-loving Nigerian. I want to thank you for your support in the year 2024 and we want you to give us more in the New Year. The Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu places high premium on sports development.

“It is not a mistake that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved an unprecedented budget of N94.9 billion for the sports sector in 2025 which clearly shows a bold step to revitalise the sector.

“I am particularly happy that despite mixed fortunes that trailed the sports sector in 2024, Nigeria ended on a positive note as Super Eagles and Atalanta of Italy forward, Ademola Lookman, was crowned 2024 CAF Men Player of the Year, among other awards for the county.”

