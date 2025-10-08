Time Of Redeemer: Offoedu-Okeke’s Solo Exhibition Opens In Lagos

…explores intersection of colour, texture, emotion

At exhibition of a collection an masterful and insightful works, notable artist, Onyema Offoedu-Okeke, explores intersection of colour, texture and emotion.

Titled Time of Redeemer, the month-long exhibition, which opened last Wednesday, October 1, at the serene Truview Arts and Frames Gallery, 39f LH Prive, Ikoyi, Lagos, coincides with Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary, features 27 works that weave that touch on history, politics, spirituality, and everyday life, particularly the Nigerian’s socio-political trajectory, from its post-colonial struggles to present-day challenges.

The works include: ‘Time Of Redeemer’, Acrylic On Canvas, 48” X 48” 2025; ‘Fire Of Change’, Acrylic On Canvas 48” X 48” 2025; ‘Wind Of Change’, Acrylic On Canvas, 48” X 48” 2025; ‘Trial of Oligarchy’ (Acrylic on Canvas, 48” x 48”, 2025); ‘Technocracy I & II’ (Acrylic on Canvas, 36” x 48”, 2025); and ‘Mass Agitation’ (Acrylic on Canvas, 48” x 48”, 2025); ‘Passenger Of Fate’, Acrylic On Canvas, 48” X 48” 2025; ‘Showdowns And Stalemates’, Acrylic On Canvas, 48” X 48” 2025; Trade Concourse, Acrylic On Canvas, 36” X 48” 2025; ‘Umbrella Concourse’, Acrylic On Canvas, 36” X 48” 2025; ‘Free Your Mind’, Acrylic On Canvas, 48” X 48” 2025; and ‘Locomotive Ideation’, Acrylic On Canvas, 48” X 48” 2025.

An artist, writer, and architect, Offoedu-Okeke’s impact on Nigeria’s art landscape was immediately palpable upon his arrival in 1994-1995. His unique drawing and painting methods, informed by architectural logic, geometric sensibilities and a broad range of intellectual interests, set him apart. After contributing critical texts to exhibition catalogs and serving as an art column commentator for This Day newspaper from 2006 to 2007, Onyema published his magnum opus, “Artist in Nigeria”, in 2012.

The book was funded by Dr. Adiamo Odaga of the Ford Foundation West Africa and published by 5 Continents Editions, Milan, Italy. Since then, Onyema has continued to showcase his work, with two notable solo exhibitions: “Homeland Memories” at Temple Muse VI, Lagos, in 2014, and “Substratum: Anatomy of Support System” at the Sachs Art Gallery, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, in 2024. In this body of work, OffoeduOkeke’s the distinctive and masterful artistry come to the fore.

As the Gallery noted in its statement on the exhibition, “his style—a fusion of African traditional aesthetics with modern abstract and cubist techniques—is distinguished by bold colour palettes, layered in translucent patches that generate vibrancy and rhythm. “Each work demonstrates his ability to balance abstraction and representation, producing art that is both visually striking and profoundly resonant, often reflecting on cultural, political, and everyday themes.”

According to the artist in the introduction to the exhibition, “Nigeria still awaits the arrival of anyone upon whom the attire of typical quintessential political redeemer fits well…” He noted that “since pre-independence as nationalist’ pamphlets garnered major attention at home and abroad, the colonisers began to muse audibly about the winds of change felt across African political landscape as indicative of the promise and expectations of continental leadership already discern-able among educated class, the avid labour class and pioneer statesmen of Nigeria.

“So far in its 65 years, Nigeria still awaits the arrival of anyone upon whom the attire of typical quintessential political redeemer fits well.” Continuing, he said: “Manner of appearance alternates from the most unassuming carriage to the most sophisticated transporter.

Reflectively, mode of appearance cast in paradoxical settings such as horse rider, rolls royce passenger, etc underlines concerts of events surrounding such emergence.” At a press preview, Offoedu-Okeke explained the idea behind the collection of works: “With whatever expertise you have developed over time, you should be able to deploy it to speak to societal issues. It’s not only in newspapers we have to speak.

Like the legendary Fela Kuti, who used his music to confront Nigeria’s political realities, art too must play that role.” The eponymous title piece, ‘Time of Redeemer’, depicts a grand entrance of a man on horseback — a symbol of hope, power, and paradox in Nigeria’s search for a true leader. “Nigeria still awaits the arrival of anyone upon whom the attire of a quintessential political redeemer fits well,” the noted.

“Every time, there is joy at the appearance of a new leader, but soon after, it often remains the same.” He added that Nigeria’s 65-year journey still mirrors the early expectations of pre-independence nationalists, labour activists, and statesmen, yet the promise of a true redeemer remains elusive.

Truview Arts and Frames Gallery described the exhibition as both a celebration of artistry and a mirror of Nigeria’s reality. “Onyema Offoedu-Okeke’s painstaking dedication is evident in every work. Each canvas tells a story, balancing abstraction with representation and pushing conversations beyond aesthetics into culture and politics.”