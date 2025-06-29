Time For Strategic Regional Devt Plan For South-west

As it has been said, South-West Nigeria is rising, hence, nothing can be more apropos like a regional blueprint for economic integration, security, mineral wealth optimization, youth empowerment, and financial innovation.

The six states of South-West Nigeria—Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti—share deep historical, cultural, and linguistic ties. They also share tremendous economic potential. While Lagos leads Nigeria in GDP, other states in the region boast rich mineral deposits, fertile land, abundant human capital, and strategic location.

This report proposes a detailed, multi-sectoral strategy for the formation of a regional economic powerhouse, jointly tackling insecurity, developing the mining sector, empowering youth, and creating sustainable regional financing mechanisms.

South-West economic powerhouse

The DAWN Commission – Cornerstone of Integration. The Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission is the institutional framework established by the governors of Southwest Nigeria to coordinate regional development.

DAWN should be legally strengthened and mandated as the central policy and strategic arm. for all regional integration efforts—covering infrastructure, education, investment, and security.

Next to this is the South-West Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency (SWIPFA). It is a proposed regional agency to promote, coordinate, and facilitate domestic and foreign investments into the South-West.

SWIPFA will act as a one-stop-shop for investors—reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks, marketing the region’s economic assets, and streamlining licensing processes across the six states. Collaborative approach is needed to tackle insecurity and reclaiming agriculture

The current challenges where farmers face attacks by armed herdsmen and kidnappers and rural economies are collapsing due to fear and poor logistics. These are being addressed through a joint regional security strategy. However, there are needs to:

Strengthening Amotekun: This should be done by institutionalizing and equipping Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun) as a joint, professional, multi-state paramilitary force. In addition, we need to conduct joint training, resource pooling, and intelligence sharing.

Part of this is the setting up of Agro-Ranger Units. Under this scheme, there should be deployment of special units trained to protect farmlands and food transport routes. This should be followed with a Joint Surveillance Infrastructure using drones, sensors, and satellite data coordinated via a central regional command system.

Mineral resources as regional goldmine

Needless to say, the region has state-by-state mineral assets. Each state holds unique deposits (gold, bitumen, limestone, marble, feldspar, bauxite, etc.), yet most remain underexploited or abused through illegal mining.

State Mineral Development Corporations (SMDCs) SMDCs are state-owned entities established to manage the exploration, licensing, and beneficiation of solid minerals in each state.

Their Significance includes ensuring formal, transparent, and structured mineral development and facilitates partnerships with private companies and foreign investors. SMDCs from all six states can form a Regional Minerals Consortium to share processing plants and infrastructure in conformity with the law of the land.

Blockchain-Based Mineral Registries

A digital registry using blockchain technology to track licenses, royalties, production volumes, and ownership across mining operations. This is important because it will prevent illegal mining and corruption, enable real-time monitoring of mineral revenue and build investor confidence through transparency and traceability.

Special Economic Zones (SEZs)

Of equal importance is SEZs, designated industrial zones with tax incentives, infrastructure, and business-friendly policies to attract manufacturers and processors. This is very important because South-West states can jointly develop SEZs linked to mining clusters—e.g., a Gold Refining SEZ in Osun, a Bitumen Park in Ondo, or a Cement Hub in Ogun.

Akin to this is phased development strategy with feasibility studies. This step-by-step approach to resource development can begin with technical feasibility, environmental assessment, economic modeling, and investor roadshows.

It is important because it prevents wasteful spending and project failure, creates a realistic mineral industrialization plan tailored to each state and should be jointly commissioned by all states under DAWN and SWIPFA.

This should be followed by a technology and youth empowerment programme which pays special attention to Technology Innovation Parks- designated areas with infrastructure and support services to host startups, tech firms, incubators, and R&D hubs.

These proposed innovation hubs could be set up in Lagos (Yaba), Ibadan, Akure, and Abeokuta to encourage tech entrepreneurship, agri-tech, mining-tech, and software exports.

Other components are TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) with education focused on practical skills in agriculture, mining, construction, ICT, and manufacturing; Youth Knowledge Transfer Strategies: Apprenticeship programmes in mining, construction, and technology, Diaspora expert engagement to train and mentor local youth and Online learning platforms in Yoruba and English to democratize access.

Not to be neglected is the regional financing framework with South-West Development Bank (SWDB) as its pivot. This is a proposed multi-state development finance institution capitalized by member states, diaspora investors, and private partners. It can offer long-term loans for regional infrastructure, agriculture, and mining and issues diaspora bonds and green bonds to finance youth, environment, and innovation.

Inter-state collaboration is a foundation for success, hence these states must work together, because of their shared history and culture, complementary strengths, cost efficiency: pooling resources (security, infrastructure, technology) reduces duplication and enhances efficiency, Unified Branding: A strong “Made in South-West Nigeria” brand can boost exports, tourism, and international partnerships.

The South-West of Nigeria has every ingredient of a self-reliant, thriving economic zone—abundant talent, rich natural resources, shared identity, and vibrant enterprise. What it requires now is the will to unite, institutional alignment, and bold, collective action. Like someone said: “Together, the South-West can turn its inheritance into influence, and its potential into prosperity.”