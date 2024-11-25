Time For Peace: Transcending Conflict In The M’East

Share

The Israel-Palestinian conflict has been a longstanding and deeply complex issue, with both sides suffering immense loss and pain.

As the world watches, it is imperative to acknowledge the innocence lost on both sides, and the devastating impact of this conflict on civilians, particularly children, women, and the elderly.

It is crucial to recognize that both parties have contributed to the perpetuation of hate and division, fuelling a cycle of violence that seems unending.

The world cannot afford to be unconcerned, as this conflict has far-reaching implications, threatening global stability and security. Religion must not be the excuse that divides us, nor should our history alienate us.

For in truth, God, the creator of man, has no religion. If you feel your religion is superior, has it enthroned love of neighbour and peace in the marketplace?

If your history is the reason, has it given more peace of mind and peace with your neighbour and the environment? If it has not, of what value is your history?

The sore point in the Middle East is the religion and history that links them together. Abraham is the father of Islam, Jewish faith, and even Christianity.

Israel went into Egypt as a family and became a nation after 430 years; can you separate modern Israel from her Egyptian roots or Abraham from his Iranian origin?

And can you separate Islam, Jewish faith, and Christianity from the House of Abraham or Prophet Ibrahim? The world must rule that religion and history are not reasons to sacrifice our peace of mind or the peace of the marketplace.

Let us keep religion private and our history safe in our hearts and libraries, and they must not be reasons enough for anyone to die or for nations to betray our collective human sensibilities. Enough of man’s inhumanity to fellow man!

Additionally, any land in grave dispute, such as the West Bank, Gaza Strip, or East Jerusalem, should be uninherited by a joint consortium of UN-established concerns and declared a world heritage site.

This would mean that local governments and parties to the conflict would lose their claims, and the world would assume ownership and control, with all interests accommodated in peace.

This solution would: – Remove the contentious issue of land ownership

– Provide a neutral and international framework for management – Ensure the preservation of cultural and religious heritage sites

– Allow for the free movement of people and goods

– Foster a sense of shared responsibility and cooperation It is time for nations fueling this crisis to have a rethink of their selfish interests and be called to step back by the peace loving community of nations.

The UN, in particular, should champion their indictment, as its protocols and statutes permit.

The international community must hold accountable those who perpetuate violence and hinder peace efforts. Therefore, it is essential to call for a concerted effort towards peace, urging both parties to engage in meaningful dialogue and reconciliation.

The international community must also take an active role in facilitating negotiations, promoting understanding, and supporting initiatives that foster coexistence.

Ultimately, the Israel-Palestinian conflict requires a comprehensive and inclusive solution, addressing the legitimate concerns and aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians.

Only through a commitment to peace, justice, and human rights can we hope to end the suffering and create a brighter future for all. Let us work together to:

– Encourage dialogue and reconciliation between Israelis and Palestinians

– Support initiatives promoting coexistence and understanding – Address the root causes of the conflict, including territorial disputes and security concerns – Advocate for the protection of human rights and international law

– Foster a global response to prevent the escalation of this conflict and its potential impact on world peace Together, we can create a future where both Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace, dignity, and harmony. The world cannot afford to wait; the time for action is now.

