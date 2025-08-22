Time For NSC To Step Into Basketball Problems – Igoche

All is set for the second edition of the MASA Isonyin Marathon (MIM), which takes place on Saturday (today) in the ancient town of Isonyin, Ogun State.

Significantly, the day also coincides with the birthday of the race’s founder and convener, Dr. Muideen Salami, making this year’s edition even more special for the organisers and the community.

Top runners from across Nigeria have already arrived in Isonyin, joining hundreds of local athletes who are equally eager to test their strength in the 21-kilometre race.

The race will be flagged off Saturday morning at the Saderiren’s Palace by the Ogun State Commissioner for Sports Development, Hon. Wasiu Isiaka, and will finish at the Isonyin Grammar School Field, where the winners will be crowned.

The marathon, themed “Running for Exposure”, is organised by the MASA Foundation and has quickly grown into one of Ogun State’s most anticipated sporting events.

“We are excited to welcome athletes from all over the country and proud that our own sons and daughters are also lacing up to run,” said Yeye Adesola Salami, Project Director of the MIM.