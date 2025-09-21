Time For NOA To Build A Saner, Civil Nigeria

Nigeria is a country full of potential —vibrant, youthful, and blessed with abundant human and natural resources. However, one of the most glaring and painful contradictions in the Nigerian experience is the daily display of poor customer service, lack of courtesy, impatience, and a toxic disregard for order, ethics, and professionalism. These issues are not limited to one sector—they cut across eateries, supermarkets, banks, transport parks, hospitals, public offices, and corporate settings.

The culture of rudeness, impatience, untrained staff, disorderliness, and institutional failure in public conduct has become normalized, and this dysfunction severely undermines productivity, investor confidence, national dignity, and social harmony.

Just like many others across the country, you had a frustrating encounter at a fast-food restaurant. While waiting in a queue with friends, some unruly individuals bypassed others and demanded preferential treatment. Even more appalling was the accommodating posture of the staff, who seemed indifferent to fairness or order. The behavior of the service team—slow, inefficient, disinterested, and highly unprofessional—only worsened the experience. Worse still is the attitude of nurses to critically sick seeking admission to the emergency ward. This is not an isolated case. It mirrors everyday encounters in supermarkets, banks, government offices, and private organizations.

From all indications, the root problems are cultural erosion and lack of social etiquette. Queue jumping is a metaphor for a society that has lost respect for rules, order, and basic etiquette. There is a prevailing “me first” mindset rooted in impatience and entitlement.

Another factor is poor customer service training. Many front-line staff, from cashiers to waiters and even bank tellers, have never received structured training in customer care or human relations. Supervisors and managers often lack emotional intelligence, leadership skills, and conflict resolution techniques.

Of note is the rotten work ethics and leadership. Across cadres, the attitude toward work is reactive, lazy, and sloppy. There’s little emphasis on punctuality, efficiency, or innovation. Supervisors enable mediocrity and managers often lead by neglect, not by example.

There is also the issue of traffic lawlessness as a broader symptom. Our roads are like a daily war zone. From reckless danfo drivers and careless Okadas to flashy private car owners, the rule is: “anything goes.” Impatience, ego, lack of consideration for others, no respect for traffic signs, one-way driving, and constant honking have turned roads into nightmares.

Step-by-step reforms

For the frontline workers (e.g., cashiers, attendants, drivers), the observable problems are: poor attitude, lack of training, inefficiency, rudeness. The solutions: mandatory customer service training (sponsored by employers or enforced by law in sectors like hospitality and retail.

• Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for queues, complaints, and service delivery. Incentive systems: Recognize and reward staff who demonstrate courtesy, efficiency, and professionalism. Next is customer feedback mechanisms: anonymous surveys or QR code ratings to measure service quality

For Supervisors and Managers. Problem: Poor leadership, inability to control or guide subordinates, low productivity. Solutions: Leadership & soft-skills workshops tailored to Nigerian business environments. Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for efficiency, service delivery, and customer satisfaction. Disciplinary frameworks to address dereliction of duty. Monthly performance reviews with upward and downward feedback

For Executives and Business Owners Problem: Disconnection from operational realities, poor corporate culture. Solutions: Ethics and leadership coaching for senior executives. Mystery shopping audits to experience service from a customer’s point of view. Invest in workplace culture: Clear mission, values, staff engagement initiatives

For the General Society (Including Drivers, Commuters, Public Officers) Problem: Lawlessness, impatience, aggression, zero civic sense Solutions: National Civic Reorientation Campaign: A decade-long, aggressive mass education program through media, schools, religious centers, and town halls. Compulsory civic education and empathy-building courses at all educational levels. Traffic law enforcement reform: Technology-based penalties (cameras, tickets), re-training of traffic officials. Psychological evaluations and re-certification for all commercial drivers

Building a saner, civil society

To restore order, sanity, and respect in Nigeria, a long-term, strategic reorientation must be launched involving government, the private sector, civil society, and the media. Key recommendations – Beyond the recent media campaigns, the National Orientation Agency (NOA), should carry out a revamp programme in schools, markets, churches, transport hubs, and social media. Embark on massive public education campaigns with slogans like “Queue with Pride,” “Respect Others,” “Nigerians Deserve Better,” etc.

There is also compulsory workplace certification: All businesses should be required to train their staff periodically on soft skills and customer care. Public Service Reform: Tie promotions in government offices to service delivery and ethics. A National Code of Conduct for Public Behavior: Similar to Japan or Singapore’s civic behavior norms—noncompliance should attract social and legal consequences.

Nigeria is sitting on a cultural time bomb of disorder, rudeness, poor work ethics, and low standards that affect national productivity and investor confidence. The rot is deep, from the receptionist to the managing director, from the Okada man to the CEO. But this is not irreversible. What is needed is political will, sustained re-education, civic reform, and active citizen engagement. Only then can Nigeria evolve into a society where queues are respected, customers are valued, citizens are courteous, and institutions function with dignity.

.Dipo Aliu writes from Ibada, Oyo State.