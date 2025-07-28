New Telegraph

July 28, 2025
Time For Falcons To Win World Cup –Mikel

Former Super Eagles’ captain, Mikel Obi, has said it is time for the Super Falcons of Nigeria to win the FIFA Women’s World Cup after conquering Africa for the 10th time at the weekend.

The Super Falcons came from two goals down to defeat host Morocco 3-2 in the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday to achieve Mission X, with the team going unbeaten through the tournament.

While congratulating the team, the former Chelsea midfielder said the team should now aim for the ultimate prize of ruling the world.

“I believe it’s time for the Nigerian women’s team to start targeting the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Mikel said. “They’ve already proven their dominance in Africa by winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations again.

“The only major trophy left for them to conquer is the World Cup. Congratulations to them for this incredible achievement once more.”

The highest Nigeria have achieved was getting to the quarterfinal of the 1999 FIFA World Cup, losing 4-3 to Brazil.

