Timaya: Sticking to originality with his style

Nigerian Music star, Timaya is one of the great talents that took Nigerian music beyond the shores of Africa.

His music was loved for its pure originality. Inetimi Alfred Odon, who is mostly referred to by his stage name Timaya, chose to share the truth about his personal life in his first album, which made it one of his biggest hits in his music career.

The Bayelsa State-born singer, Timaya is also respected for his talent in combining Nigerian pop with elements of dancehall, hip-hop, and soca, as well as Afro-Caribbean/Dancehall music.

There is no listing of good qualities Timaya has without pointing out his personal style.

In the beginning of his music career, his fashion and style was all about Hip hop. Durags, Faze caps, Tshirts, Jeans and boots. Presently, like they say “when a man comes of age and has seen it all,” his fashion has moved from what’s in vogue to that of a man who owns his own style.

A few times in the past, Timaya has showed up at red carpet events wearing South-South inspired outfits. But now, he infuses his indigenous native to blend with the modern fashion.

It could be his beads, or the smart casual top, his pants, or just the South South hat, one thing speaks of his Bayelsa roots.

A stylish personality that is often referred to as being original.

Just as many of his fans are beginning to sought out his latest music gradually, his personal style is also something to enjoy looking out for.

