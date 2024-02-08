Timaya Sends Message To Nigerians Living In S’Africa After S’Eagles Victory

Nigerian musician, Timaya has taken to his social media page to warn other Nigerians living in South Africa to exercise caution following the Super Eagles’ victory over Bafana Bafana in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the semi-final.

New Telegraph reports that there have been jubilations on social media following Nigeria’s victory over South Africa in the AFCON football tournament semifinals.

However, the music star expressed worries about the safety of Nigerians in the nation that played which have been heightened.

Taking to his X page, Timaya encouraged Nigerians in South Africa to “just day your day” suggesting that they should stay indoors to prevent any potential violence or altercations that might occur after the football game.

Timaya wrote, “If you’re a Nigerian and in SA tonight pls just DEY YOUR DEY!.”