Timaya Recounts How He Started Doing Drugs

Popular Nigerian singer, Inetimi Alfred Timaya, better known as Timaya has narrated how he started indulging in drugs during COVID-19 in 2020.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, the singer stated that he is no saint because he has done drugs in the past.

Narrating his experience, Timaya revealed he went to see several young boys during the lockdown and they were all quite happy.

Since he is the boss and has a lot of money, he had to inquire why they were happy and he wasn’t.

They admitted that Molly was the source of their happiness when he asked what they were on.

The musician claimed that after giving it a try, he was so happy that he gave away all of his money.

He further stated that he started taking three pills daily, which also made him loose a lot of weight.

