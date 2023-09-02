Timaya Out With New Single ‘Tomato’

Bursting forth with a blaze of musical brilliance, the ever-innovative Nigerian music sensation, Timaya, is primed to once again mesmerise global audience with his scintillating new single, “Tomato,” unveiled through his esteemed Dem Mama Records. Revered for his unparalleled storytelling prowess and remarkable musical craftsmanship, Timaya’s latest creation is yet another masterpiece set to make waves in the music industry.

“Tomato” radiates an irresistible allure, extending an enchanting invitation to surrender oneself to dance and embrace a carefree ethos. These enthralling qualities are masterfully augmented by Timaya’s boundless charisma.

As the music unfolds, Timaya’s infusion of infectious beats and irresistible melodies whisks listeners into a realm of sheer listening pleasure from the very first note. His distinctive fusion of Afro rhythms with contemporary elements yields a harmonious symphony that effortlessly bridges the chasm between nostalgia and modernity.

Spanning an impressive career of nearly two decades, Timaya has firmly established himself as a pioneering figure in both the Nigerian and broader African music scenes. His journey has cultivated an enormous fan base, surpass- ing a remarkable +6.1 million followers across major social media platforms. This fervent support is the result of a consistent stream of hits that he has been delivering since his break-through in 2007 with the debut album True Story.