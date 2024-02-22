Timaya: It’s Wrong To Dismiss Davido’s Effort Because His Father Is Rich

Popular Nigerian singer, Timaya has described his junior colleague, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, as the most hardworking young individual he has ever encountered.

Speaking in a recent interview, the renowned artist disclosed that it’s unjustifiable for people to dismiss Davido’s artistic efforts due to his rich background.

Timaya noted that Davido has dedicated significant effort to amassing his own wealth, adding that some individuals who are opportune to come from the same background as Davido might not strive as hard as he does.

He urged critics to cease attempting to discredit Davido because of his remarkable achievements in the industry.

Timaya said: “I’m a fan of Davido, I find it disrespectful when people try to water down his hard work in the name of the father has money.

“Yes the father has money but Davido has worked hard to get his own. He is extremely talented and consistent.

“He is one of the most hard working young men that I’ve seen. Quit trying to discredit him this young man has done way too much.”