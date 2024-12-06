Timaya: Burna Boy Once Ordered Waje, Omawumi Out Of Studio

Share

Nigerian dancehall singer, Timaya, has recalled an incident that showcases Burna Boy‘s confidence in his abilities.

The hitmaker recounted a studio session where Burna Boy’s bold prediction of his future success was met with “skepticism” by fellow artistes Omawumi and Waje.

Timaya said the incident took place in a studio in Lekki Phase 1. He noted that Burna Boy, Omawumi, and Waje were working on a project.

He said the self-proclaimed African giant started talking about his plans, stating that a time would come when he would be paid to enter private jets.

He said Burna then asked Omawumi and Waje to leave the studio because they doubted his prediction. “Nothing Burna Boy is doing now surprises me.

The guy is fearless. There was one time when Burna Boy, Omawumi and Waje were in the studio in Lekki phase 1,” he said.

“Then Burna Boy started saying that a time would come when he would be getting paid to enter jet. “Omawumi and Waje started doubting him because then Nigerian artistes had not started flying private jets.

He got angry and opened the studio door and asked them to leave.”

Share

Please follow and like us: