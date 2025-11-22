Timart Launches Enhanced POS System To Prevent Fake Alerts

…Eliminate Daily Reconciliation Burden for SMEs

Timart has announced the launch of its enhanced Point of Sale (POS) system, developed to strengthen payment verification and improve operational efficiency for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Africa. The upgraded device, which now retails at ₦15,000, integrates directly with the Timart Business App. This connection allows business owners to assign staff access based on defined roles while maintaining full control over sensitive functions and financial activities.

The new POS system introduces advanced payment verification designed to eliminate the risk of fake payment alerts. Unlike traditional systems that rely on manual confirmation, the Timart POS validates transactions only after funds are settled in the business owner’s bank account, reducing exposure to fraudulent claims that many SMEs encounter.

Timart’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Muhammad Zhitsu Ndako, said the company remains focused on helping entrepreneurs reduce financial leakages and improve visibility across their operations.

He explained that when business owners can rely on accurate records of stock, sales, and payments, they are better positioned to make informed decisions and support business growth.

A key feature of the new POS solution is its ability to remove the daily burden of manual reconciliation. Many SMEs spend significant time at the end of each business day attempting to balance sales figures with payments received.

Timart’s automated process verifies all incoming payments and links each one to a recorded sale, reducing discrepancies and the risk of human error.

According to Chimezie Onwudiwe, Timart’s Chief Operating Officer, this approach is helping businesses close their day more quickly and with greater confidence in their figures.

A business owner in Abuja noted that the automated process has reduced reconciliation time and improved the detection of small discrepancies that previously went unnoticed.

Timart currently serves more than 30,000 businesses across Nigeria and Ghana. Through its POS device and Business App ecosystem, the company provides real-time visibility into sales activities, fraud prevention tools, staff performance monitoring capabilities, and automated inventory management. Timart is also preparing to introduce additional features, including payroll support, tax compliance tools, and advanced analytics, to further strengthen its role as an operational partner for SMEs in the region.

Timart is a technology company focused on helping African entrepreneurs improve transparency, reduce financial losses, and manage business operations more effectively. Its suite of tools is designed to simplify the oversight of sales, payments, staff activity, and financial reporting.