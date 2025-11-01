Tim Godfrey Breaks Silence After Backlash Over Collaboration With Oxlade

Gospel music star, Tim Godfrey, has responded to growing criticisms over his latest single: “Infinity,” which features Nigerian singer, Oxlade.

The collaboration sparked debate among fans and the Christian community, with some questioning why a gospel artiste would partner with someone previously involved in a public scandal.

Following the song’s release, several fans took to the social media to express disappointment, arguing that Oxlade’s inclusion conflicted with the moral standards expected of gospel music.

Many said Godfrey could have worked with an artiste whose image better aligns with the message of faith and purity.

For several days, the gospel singer remained silent, allowing the controversy to unfold online. But recently, Godfrey finally addressed the issue in an open letter titled: “To the Labeled.” In the emotional piece, he spoke directly to people who have been judged or excluded because of their appearance, lifestyle, or past mistakes.

“I know what it feels like to be misunderstood,” he wrote, recalling how he too had been called “worldly,” “rebellious,” and “unspiritual.” He emphasised that his decision to collaborate with Oxlade was rooted in a message of acceptance and grace.

He reminded his audience that Jesus never turned people away, saying, “He sat with the broken, touched the untouchable, and called the forgotten family.”

He further encouraged those who feel rejected by religion, stating, “You may have tattoos or dreads that make them stare, but neither did Jesus fit the religious image.” At the end of the letter, Tim announced that his upcoming project titled: “No Label,” would be released.

He described it as more than just an album, a movement that stands for freedom, love, and inclusion. According to him, “No Label” is dedicated to everyone who has ever been “boxed, branded, or broken.”

He explained that the project challenges the idea that faith must conform to a specific image or stereotype. “Jesus didn’t come for the perfect. He came for the real,” he concluded.