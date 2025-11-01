Tim Cordon: Radisson Hotel Group Is Committed To Delivering Experiences That Feel Both World-class, Uniquely Nigerian

Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group (RHG) speaks on the Group’s imprint in Nigeria, what to expect in the coming years and how the Group is holding its own across his areas of jurisdiction among other issues shaping the Group and global hospitality business.

Background

Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group (RHG), based in Dubai, is responsible for leading hotel operations and delivering business growth and profit across the group’s largest area, with over 220 hotels currently in operation or under development.

As a young and dynamic hotelier, Cordon brings a level of knowledge, skills and experience, which are critical to Radisson Hotel Group’s expansion plans and strategic operations across the MEA and SEAP A British national, he has been with Radisson Hotel Group (formerly Carlson Rezidor) since 2003 and was appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) for MEA in 2022, and in January 2023 he added South East Asia Pacific (SEAP) regions to his role, part of the Group’s strategy to leverage its internal leadership talent to drive growth in its most rapidly expanding markets.

He began his progressive career in the United Kingdom where his first General Manager’s position was at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Manchester Airport, which at the time was Rezidor’s largest hotel in the UK. While there Cordon successfully positioned the hotel in Rezidor’s top 20 performing hotels worldwide. He went onto hold leadership positions in two of the Group’s key properties in London, Radisson Blu Portman Hotel and Radisson Blu Hotel Stansted Airport. He briefly left the Group to become General Manager of the Cumberland Hotel in London, before returning as the General Manager of the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek. In 2015, he was promoted to Regional Director Middle East and Turkey.

Cordon holds a degree from Nottingham Trent University in Mechanical Engineering and Design and Technology, including qualified teacher status. In 2006, Cordon entered the British Hospitality Hall of Fame, with the Alpha Forum Prize – “Young manager” award. He is a prominent name in the hospitality sector, having earned a coveted spot on the prestigious Hoteliers Middle East Executive power list for several consecutive years.

Nigeria’s hospitality scene is evolving fast, and Radisson Hotel Group is at the forefront of that transformation. In this exclusive interview, Tim Cordon, COO for the Middle East, Africa & Southeast Asia Pacific, explains how the Group is blending global standards with local culture, driving innovation, and setting the stage for long-term growth in one of Africa’s most dynamic markets.

Nigeria is a market on the rise

Nigeria is one of the most dynamic hospitality markets in Africa,” says Cordon. “The combination of economic growth, an expanding middle class, and rising domestic travel creates strong potential for quality hotels that deliver both global standards and local character.” For Radisson Hotel Group, this means going beyond simply offering a place to stay. Hotels must deliver experiences that feel both world-class and uniquely Nigerian.

Global consistency, local relevance

With more than 100 hotels in operation and development across Africa, Radisson has learned how to balance consistency with cultural authenticity. In Nigeria, menus pair international favourites with traditional dishes, hotel spaces serve both corporate and family needs, and local talent is trained to deliver service at global standards. “Hospitality is local at its core,” he says, adding; “Our role is to bring the strength of a global brand while ensuring our hotels reflect the tastes, traditions, and priorities of the communities they serve.”

Innovation that anticipates trends

Nigerian travellers are increasingly tech-savvy and experience-driven. Radis- son is responding with smart check-in systems, flexible work-and-play spaces, and event venues designed for both hybrid meetings and vibrant social gatherings. Sustainability has also become a cornerstone, with energy-efficient systems, local sourcing, and waste-reduction initiatives embedded across properties. “In West Africa, we’re not just keep- ing up with trends, we aim to lead them. Guests want convenience, personalisation, and sustainability, and they want it delivered with genuine warmth,” he says with certainty.

Partnerships with purpose

Radisson Hotel Group’s strategy in Nigeria, he discloses also emphasises collaboration with local communities and organisations. The Group works with cultural institutions, champions preservation initiatives, and provides learning opportunities for team members. These partnerships support local causes while deepening guest connections to Nigerian culture.

Technology as a constant

While the hospitality landscape will continue to evolve with new technologies and shifting guest expectations, some fundamentals will always matter to Nigerian guests: convenience, reliability, and predictability. Seamless booking, efficient access, accurate information, and depend- able in-room services remain essential. For him, “our strategies are built to adapt,” says Cordon, “ensuring that we stay timeless, even as trends come and go.”

Building resilience in a shifting market

Recent years have tested global hospitality, but Radisson Hotel Group’s response in Nigeria has been diversification. From upscale Radisson Blu hotels in major cities to select-service Park Inn by Radisson properties in emerging hubs, the Group is broadening its reach while capitalising on the growth of domestic travel.

Travel trends shaping the future

Two shifts are particularly influencing Radisson Hotel Group’s strategy: the rise of “bleisure” travel and the growing demand for sustainable stays. Hotels are increasingly designed to serve both business and leisure needs, offering co-working lounges, wellness facilities, and curated cultural ex- periences. Eco-conscious travellers, mean- while, expect transparency on environmental impact and measurable results.

Investing in people

RHG’s growth in Nigeria is anchored in talent development. In April 2025, the Group launched its first Radisson Academy Live in Lagos, part of its global learning and development platform designed to upskill hospitality professionals. Since its inception in 2019, Radisson Academy has grown to offer over 2,500 training programmes, spanning leadership, hotel operations, sales, revenue management, and finance.

The Lagos edition adds a hands-on element tailored to Nigeria, empowering local talent and building clear career pathways. Radisson’s investment in training reflects its broader transformation strategy, ensuring that team members have the skills to thrive in a rapidly changing market while strengthening the Group’s pipeline of future leaders.

Looking ahead

“Nigeria is central to our African growth story,” says Cordon, adding, “we’re here for the long haul, and our goal is to keep raising the bar for hospitality across the country.”