Tim Akano Foundation Awards Scholarships To Students

In a continued drive to promote education, youth empowerment, and community development, the Tim Akano Foundation (TAF) has awarded scholarships and digital skill training opportunities to 122 students across Osun State and Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

The Foundation awarded scholarships to 22 high-performing undergraduates with first-class and second-class upper grades from the communities of Oluponna, Iwo, Ile Ogbo, Kuta, and Telemu. The presentation took place recently at Aipate Baptist Church, Iwo, Osun State.

Speaking at the event, Founder of the Foundation, Mr. Tim Akano, shared how his personal journey from humble beginnings inspired his commitment to educational support.

“As a beneficiary of communal sacrifice where men contributed ₦10 and women ₦5 in 1976 to establish Oluponna Community High School that singular act changed the trajectory of my life forever,” he said.

“If not for that collective sacrifice, I might have ended up a trader, hunter, or tailor. I am a product of God’s grace and people’s generosity. That’s why I believe that when people are given access to quality education, beyond the sky is their limit.”

In recognition of his community-driven efforts and visionary leadership, the Federation of Ayedire Student Union representing students from Oluponna, Iwo, Ileogbo, Kuta, Telemu, and surrounding areas presented Akano with an Award of Excellence as a Community Role Model.

The Foundation’s impact dates back to 2014, when it adopted Baptist Day School, Oluponna Akano’s alma mater providing about 300 students with two uniforms each, exercise books, a functional borehole, toilet facilities, and a perimeter fence.

Further demonstrating his commitment to local development, Akano revealed that he donated his entire May 2025 salary to support the construction of a JAMB CBT Centre at Aipate Baptist Church.

“The goal is to address a major challenge faced by young school leavers, who had to travel long distances—often under unsafe conditions—to sit for their JAMB exams in Ibadan or other far-off locations. With the new centre, no student in our community will need to leave to write JAMB again.”

Akano also challenged students from Oluponna and its environs to rise above the agrarian label and embrace “technopreneurship.” He announced his personal goal to mentor at least 100 students from the community to “reach heights even greater than I have achieved.”

To this end, a WhatsApp group titled GREATER HEIGHTS has been created, solely dedicated to mentoring students from the region.

In addition to the 22 community scholarships, the Foundation also awarded digital marketing training scholarships to 100 students from the Department of International Relations at OAU. Upon completion of the training, the beneficiaries will be onboarded as Affiliate Marketers for New Horizons, enabling them to start earning commissions using their newly acquired skills.