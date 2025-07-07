Tilova For Africa Committed To Empowering Vulnerable Communities –Nwabueze

Mr Martin N w a b u e z e, the co-founder of Tilova for Africa, a non-profit, non-governmental charity organization with headquarters in New Hampshire, USA, has reiterated his organisation’s commitment to offering humanitarian services to vulnerable communities across Africa.

Nwabueze, who cofounded Tilova for Africa with his wife, Dr Chisom Nwabueze, a fellow pharmacist, has, over the years, been involved in performing lifechanging work in Africa, starting in Nigeria, on issues like poverty, education and HIV/AIDS, among others.

Nwabueze said: “We are disbursing funds to those that need them directly through our website and on social media. We are also working with other NGOs based in Africa for more efficiency.

Funding is very important to our work and currently our funding comes from our personal contributions and contributions from kind donors.

As we expand we hope to get funding from the government and organizations too.” Nwabueze, who is motivated by personal conviction and the killing of his friend in South Africa because of his sexual orientation, disclosed:

He said: “At Tilova for Africa, we direct our advocacy towards governments, religious groups and businesses in Africa, pushing them to change or enforce their laws, policies and practices to protect the fundamental human rights of marginalized minorities and the downtrodden.