‘Till Date, I Don’t Know What My Child Looked Like’ – Scarlet Gomez

Scarlet Gomez, a Nollywood actress has opened up about experiencing a stillbirth in response to Debbie Shokoya’s baby’s untimely death.

New Telegraph earlier reported that Debbie discussed the death of her eight-month-old baby at birth in a viral video shared on her verified Instagram page on Thursday, August 17.

The actress claimed she went to the United States with the hopes of bringing her unborn child back but she lost the baby

According to her, family members have encouraged her to move on, and she is currently trying to let go and grieve the way she wants.

The actress said she was rushed to an emergency ward after it was discovered that the baby wasn’t breathing again, and she was induced.

Debbie continued, crying as she described the sacrifices she had made throughout the pregnancy, “I gave birth to my child dead.”

Reacting to the video via her official Instagram page, Scarlet Gomez, shared a similar experience, saying she also gave birth to a dead child at nine months.

According to the movie star, she never saw or carried the child and to date, she does not know what the child looked like.

She further encouraged and assured Debbie that God would give her the strength to heal and make her smile again.

She wrote: “Carried mine for 9 months even gave birth to him. Never saw or carried him.

” To date don’t know what he looked like. You are not alone sis! It’s not easy at all. God will give you the strength you need and you will smile again”