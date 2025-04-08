Tiktoker Accuses Regina Daniels Of Extramarital Affairs

Share

A TikTok user has accused Nollywood actress and wife of billionaire business mogul, Regina Daniels, of extramarital affairs amid the alleged marital feud with his Senator husband.

In a video making rounds on social media, the TikToker alleged that Regina Daniels is engaging in extramarital affairs in Abuja, claiming that Ned Nwoko is unaware of the act.

Citing readiness for a possible lawsuit from Regina Daniels and her husband, the TikToker said he has evidence validating his allegation.

The TikToker went further to claim that Regina Daniels’ two sons with Ned Nwoko are not biologically related to him and nearly all Abuja boys have had an intimate relationship with the actress.

The allegations have sparked a heated debate on social media with Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko yet to address the issue.

