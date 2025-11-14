TikTok Set To Award Creators, Artistes, Trendsetters

The 2025 TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa has announced plans to honour creators, artistes and trendsetters, who have defined the feeds in 2025. The Head, Content Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa, Ms Boniswa Sidwaba, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Sidwaba described the annual award as a moment for reflection and celebration. “The award is where TikTok builds deeper relationships with the people who power the continent. “At its core, the TikTok awards celebrate the vibrant community who continue to inspire creativity, build community and spread joy on the platform, while turning their passions into prosperous careers,“ she said.

According to her, this year will be remembered as one where African creators refused to be predictable. ‘’From the sound of BhadBoi OML’s ‘Wasiu Ayinde’ on repeat, the energy of the ‘Ngishutheni’ dance craze to the grit of #CorporateTok, and Shallipopi’s unforgettable hits.

‘TikTok is celebrating the genius of creators who have turned 60 seconds into a movement. ‘’This will be remembered as a year where the niche went mainstream, the community became currency, and creators thrived as tastemakers,” she said.

Sidwaba said the award was yet another way TikTok continued to support and inspire Africa’s creator community, empowering them to thrive, grow, and transform their passions into sustainable careers.

She said the 2025 edition would celebrate creators across a variety of content categories, including food, entertainment, sports, education, music, and storytelling.

“Taking place on December 6 in Johannesburg, the night will be filled with entertainment, creativity and inspiration with creators from across sub- Saharan Africa. “Voting is open until November 14; one can click to cast vote, which is limited to one vote per category everyday.