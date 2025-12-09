Nigerian TikToker and controversial social media influencer Peller has downplayed concerns over the temporary ban on TikTok live streams in Nigeria, stating that his diverse income streams and strong brand partnerships will not be affected.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that TikTok temporarily restricted access to its LIVE feature for users in Nigeria during late-night hours, issuing an in-app notice to creators as part of what it described as an ongoing safety investigation.

Reacting to the development in a video posted on his TikTok page on Monday, Peller expressed surprise at critics expecting him to struggle financially, citing his numerous brand ambassadorships and endorsements worth at least N40 million each.

READ ALSO:

Peller highlighted TikTok’s role in empowering Nigerian youth, enabling rapid audience growth and income generation.

He warned that restricting nighttime livestreams could disrupt engagement and income for creators, arguing that critics overlook the platform’s economic impact on emerging talents. “Many people will grow up on TikTok. You can’t grow on Instagram the same way. Before you make it there, you will post plenty… TikTok is easier to grow on,” he said. The content creator stressed his commitment to giving back to fans, often redistributing gifts received during live streams through giveaways. Peller urged authorities and platform managers to consider the ban’s economic implications, emphasising TikTok’s accessibility and opportunities for young Nigerians.